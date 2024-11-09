Amalgamated Bank Sells 683 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,150,000 after acquiring an additional 48,632 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,035,000 after purchasing an additional 960,094 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,200,000 after purchasing an additional 120,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 26.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,099,000 after purchasing an additional 184,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $165.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.83. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $169.09.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. TD Cowen raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

