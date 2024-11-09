Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in KBR were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 29.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,286,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,674,000 after purchasing an additional 520,207 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in KBR by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,877,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,423,000 after buying an additional 507,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KBR by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,090,000 after acquiring an additional 113,140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KBR by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,331,000 after acquiring an additional 196,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 359.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,467,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE KBR opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $71.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 25.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KBR. TD Cowen downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KBR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

