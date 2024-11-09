Amalgamated Bank Sells 337 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Waters by 34.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 393,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,757,000 after acquiring an additional 100,811 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,053,000 after purchasing an additional 77,951 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Waters by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 652,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,417,000 after purchasing an additional 51,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,368,067,000 after purchasing an additional 41,654 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $9,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $384.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.15. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $246.35 and a 1 year high of $393.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. Waters had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $740.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Waters

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.