Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,877 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in EQT by 11.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in EQT by 47.9% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 45,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,398 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

EQT Trading Up 1.3 %

EQT stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.44.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

