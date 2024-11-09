Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Given New $204.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $219.00 to $204.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $184.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $129.57 and a 52 week high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.02). Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Insider Transactions at Affiliated Managers Group

In related news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total transaction of $826,590.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,575,342.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total transaction of $826,590.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,392 shares in the company, valued at $14,575,342.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,068 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $1,293,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $4,094,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 238,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,942,000 after buying an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

