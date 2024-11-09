Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $174.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APO. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $162.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.70. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $83.88 and a 52 week high of $166.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 19.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

