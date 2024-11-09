Amalgamated Bank Sells 589 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in PTC by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 77.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PTC by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.83.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $192.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.03 and a 200-day moving average of $178.31. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.01 and a 1 year high of $199.48.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $626.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.49 million. PTC had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

