Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Position Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Leidos by 5.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,430,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,458 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,133,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,356,000 after buying an additional 691,575 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,491,000 after buying an additional 283,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 39.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 782,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,102,000 after acquiring an additional 222,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 76.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,942,000 after acquiring an additional 303,775 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Leidos from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,095.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $198.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $199.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

