William Blair Cuts Earnings Estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $12.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s FY2025 earnings at $15.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.06 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.80.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $269.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.37. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $136.83 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,018,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,235,000 after acquiring an additional 443,992 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $55,152,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,049,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,419,000 after acquiring an additional 181,246 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 167,988.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,456,000 after purchasing an additional 146,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

