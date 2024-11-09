Amalgamated Bank Has $4.58 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,278 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 108.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 227.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,758.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

Ameren Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.02.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.06%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

