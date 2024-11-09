Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,904 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 387.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.44. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

Encompass Health announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

