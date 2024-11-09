Q2 EPS Estimates for Metro Raised by National Bank Financial

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Free Report) – National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Metro in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.79 EPS.
Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.35. Metro had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of C$6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.58 billion.
Metro Stock Performance
TSE:MRU opened at C$85.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.68. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$65.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.
Metro Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.
Metro Company Profile
Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.
