Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 380 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $315,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $1,901,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at $379,983.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,983.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $159,061.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,787.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,596 shares of company stock worth $3,938,581 over the last three months. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -129.63 and a beta of 1.95.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.74 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

