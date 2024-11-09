Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after acquiring an additional 173,975 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,301,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $17,465,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.71.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $339.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $241.60 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.61%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.