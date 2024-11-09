Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,518 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,310,000 after acquiring an additional 136,970 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 366.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 638,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 501,776 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 16.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 635,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 91,127 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 88.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 433,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,981,000 after buying an additional 203,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after buying an additional 52,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

PPC stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

