Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 24,510 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 87.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,510 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $58,594.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VOYA opened at $81.29 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.11 and a 1 year high of $83.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

