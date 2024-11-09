Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 67 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 16.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 13.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCNCA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,025.90.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.3 %

FCNCA opened at $2,165.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,952.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,854.91. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,363.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2,275.90.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $55.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 189.06 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

First Citizens BancShares declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

