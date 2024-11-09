Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 547 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 515.4% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth $46,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mosaic

In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.51%.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.