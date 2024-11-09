CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in CubeSmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 136.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.84. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $270.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.45.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

