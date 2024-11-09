Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 1,553.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,912 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.19% of Teradata worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 88.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 111.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Teradata by 75.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 2,934.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Teradata Price Performance

Teradata stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $49.44.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 145.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,315.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.