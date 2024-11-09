Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 288.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in CGI by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $111.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.92 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. CGI’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

