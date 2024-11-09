Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Position Reduced by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 168.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.69. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,459.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $101,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,459.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,135.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

