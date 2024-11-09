Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 26,020 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,869 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,020 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 29.2% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 3,200,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,869,000 after buying an additional 116,400 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 545,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 133,181 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,752 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 868,670 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 107,936 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CLF. Citigroup cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.87. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

