Amalgamated Bank Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $50,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $31,152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,704,740.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,275.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $31,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,704,740.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,413 shares of company stock valued at $49,440,249 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.7 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $103.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.05.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

