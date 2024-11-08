Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 591 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 6,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $123.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $112.74 and a 52-week high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 51.48%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

