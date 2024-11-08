Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Lessened by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,539 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 64,330 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

