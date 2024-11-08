QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 108.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 83,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,192,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 99.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $221.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 5,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,476.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,318 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,645.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,938,374.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,713 shares of company stock worth $27,967,456. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.