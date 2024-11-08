Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,952,000 after buying an additional 1,237,884 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,545,000 after buying an additional 76,721 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 516,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,944,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,862,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,149,000 after buying an additional 24,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $393.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.63. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty



Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.



