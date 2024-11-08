Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SW. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SW. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of SW opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 296.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 672.22%.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

