Amalgamated Bank Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $172.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $171.67 and a 12 month high of $211.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.34.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $226.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

