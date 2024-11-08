Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 89,866 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of EQT by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in EQT by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Wolfe Research began coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.