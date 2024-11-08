Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 741.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 884.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 119,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,619,000 after acquiring an additional 107,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1,044.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 902.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 65,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $183.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.90 and a 12 month high of $186.42. The company has a market capitalization of $858.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.19%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

