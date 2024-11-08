The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1,525.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 61,576 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Clorox by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 257.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $162.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $169.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.58. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

