Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,000. Broadcom accounts for about 1.1% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $183.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.90 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.94.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 184.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

