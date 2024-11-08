Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 238,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after buying an additional 84,632 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average of $96.14. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 36.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

