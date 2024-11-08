Amalgamated Bank Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Woodward were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 40.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 72.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $176.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.31 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.63 and a 200-day moving average of $169.76.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

