Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,283 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.8% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $52.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

