Amalgamated Bank Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,018,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,235,000 after acquiring an additional 443,992 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $55,152,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,049,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,419,000 after acquiring an additional 181,246 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 167,988.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,456,000 after purchasing an additional 146,150 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on JLL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $265.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.27. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $136.83 and a one year high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

