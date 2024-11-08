American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 155.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $132.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.79. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $150.68.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

