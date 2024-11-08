Amalgamated Bank Has $6.06 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average is $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 173.41 and a beta of 0.82. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 14,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,963.77. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,098 shares in the company, valued at $94,315,527.66. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 14,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,963.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,098 shares in the company, valued at $94,315,527.66. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $5,350,268.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,913,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,919,389.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.