Amalgamated Bank Has $5.52 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,969 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 32.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Entergy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Entergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,241.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,310,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,140,475.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,338 shares of company stock worth $4,460,238 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $145.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.96.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

