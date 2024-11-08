Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $120.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 37,038 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,003,749.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.