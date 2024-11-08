Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Invests $1.70 Million in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $33,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Healthpeak Properties

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.