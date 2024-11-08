Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,186 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Moderna Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,184 shares of company stock valued at $238,531. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

