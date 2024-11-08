JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 322,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 45,373 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $236.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $143.62 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $665.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

