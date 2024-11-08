Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 160 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EG. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of EG opened at $361.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.56 and its 200-day moving average is $380.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $343.76 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $403.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Everest Group from $406.00 to $402.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 2,870 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $348.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,443,062.08. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total transaction of $93,741.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,756.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

