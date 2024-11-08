Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE CFG opened at $46.03 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.14%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

