Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 98.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 66.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $10,066,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,707,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,932,451.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $199,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $10,066,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,707,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,932,451.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,029,373 shares of company stock valued at $46,476,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $53.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on RBLX

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.