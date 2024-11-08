Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,742.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,911.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LYV. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 1.1 %

LYV opened at $124.60 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $127.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.