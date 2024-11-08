Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,742.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,911.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
LYV opened at $124.60 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $127.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
