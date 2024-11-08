Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Acquires 45,373 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.9% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $68,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after purchasing an additional 778,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,888,088,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $236.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $143.62 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $665.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

